According to the statements of sources from the Al-Insaf movement to “Sky News Arabia”, the movement has many reservations about the investigations, which it described as opaque and unfair..

Abdel Samad Yaqoub, a spokesman for the Al-Insaf movement, mentioned in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” the movement’s reservations about the course of the investigations and its dissatisfaction with it.

What are these reservations?

“ Initial Information Report” has not been properly recorded, which means that a transparent investigation cannot be conducted .

Imran Khan is at the peak of his popularity during the current period, and a transparent and fair investigation will not be undone .

The Long March has resumed under the leadership of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Imran Khan will soon rejoin it .

Public pressure continues and the gathering is currently taking place inside Punjab province where the Insaf movement rules, but Islamabad is still closed with containers .

Judicial Committee

Abdul Karim Shah, director of the Islamabad Center for Political Studies, told Sky News Arabia that so far, Imran Khan’s request to form a judicial investigation committee that includes judges from the Supreme Court has not been met.

The committee that was formed includes a member from Military Intelligence, a member from Civilian Intelligence, and a third from the Federal Investigation Agency, and these departments operate under the authority of the federal government..

Imran Khan does not consider the commission impartial, as he accuses the prime minister, the interior minister and a top general in the army of trying to assassinate him..

Recently, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed that he has no objection to the formation of a judicial committee, but so far it has not been formed, and the Supreme Court may adopt the investigation issue in the coming days..

Imran Khan continues to press for his demands, and since the demonstrations are still going on during this period, this means that the political street is with him.

As for the demand for early elections, it seems that the government is not ready to implement it, according to what was announced from the results of consultations between Shahbaz Sharif and his brother in London, and there is a tendency to hold them on time in October next year..

Failure to respond to the demand of Imran Khan and his supporters to hold early elections will increase the tension in the political street.

The march may reach Islamabad within a week, and the unfortunate may happen, because there will be marches from all regions..

isolation crisis

It is noteworthy that the Pakistani parliament removed Imran Khan from power through a vote of no-confidence in his government, and thus, the end of Khan’s rule was not like his predecessors, as he is the first prime minister in Pakistan to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence..

With his presence in the opposition, the Electoral Commission announced his victory in the legislative by-elections northwest of the country.

Since his dismissal in April, Khan has been leading protest rallies and mobilizing to pressure the government to hold early elections, while the government wants to continue until the elections in October 2023; To take the opportunity to reform the economy.

This tension comes at a time when Pakistan is going through one of its biggest economic crises, as a result of the floods that flooded a third of the agricultural area, destroyed and disrupted much of the infrastructure, claimed hundreds of lives, and cost the country more than $10 billion in losses.