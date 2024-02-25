Monday, February 26, 2024
Crisis in medical care | The intelligent and athletic spouse quickly regressed to the level of a child – Soon Minna Hänninen was faced with a difficult decision

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crisis in medical care | The intelligent and athletic spouse quickly regressed to the level of a child – Soon Minna Hänninen was faced with a difficult decision

Minna Hänninen's spouse fell ill with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 57. Hänninen faced a difficult choice.

“To that then you won't.”

I saw the person from Helsinki Minna Hännenen mother urged when faced with a difficult choice. Are you starting to be a caregiver for a spouse with dementia, whose care took even your own strength? Or will only a man in his fifties install it?

When his own mother urged him to avoid the nursing role, Hänninen felt relieved. Whatever he decided, not everyone would judge.

