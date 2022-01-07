A deep crisis lives on Manchester United, a historic English club that has in its ranks the star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Press versions indicate that the situation, due to the level of the team and the displeasure with the coach, is so critical that at least 11 players have the idea of ​​leaving the team. It is even said that it has division in the wardrobe.

General dislike

The crisis is not from now. Ralf Rangnick was chosen as the new coach after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer; signed on November 29, 2021 until the end of the season, but apparently the change did not like the squad at all.

According to the Daily Mirror news portal, there are several members of the squad who have asked to leave the club due to the lack of motivation that Rangnick generates.

“The atmosphere is really bad in the dressing room and it seems that the team is going to have big problems in the future,” says an anonymous source in the Mirror’s information, pointing to players like Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly or Dean Henderson like some of the footballers who are frustrated by the treatment received by Rangnick.

Left foot

A Manchester United, which was on a hot streak with the new manager, was dominated in all sectors of the game and defeated at Old Trafford 0-1 by Wolverhampton, inflicting the first defeat of the German Ralf Rangnick as manager of the Red Devils, this Monday at the close of the 21st day of the Premier League.

“We did not play well at all, individually or collectively,” admitted the German coach, who had so far added 10 points out of 12 possible

SPORTS

