I.In the unrest-torn Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Shaparov has had the upper hand since the weekend. He was allegedly elected the new Prime Minister for the second time on Saturday. But the validity of this latest election of 51-year-old Shaparov, who was sentenced to eleven and a half years in prison for kidnapping in 2017, is as doubted as that of his first election last Tuesday. He was only released from a penal colony that day. Schaparov’s first alleged election as head of government then took place by members of parliament in a hotel in the capital Bishkek; there was a fire in parliament. There were formal concerns about the validity of the election, protests against Shaparov and many competitors for the head of government.

On Saturday, MPs gathered again, this time in the residence of President Sooronbay Dscheenbekov outside Bishkek. The latter is under pressure: the protests were sparked by the parliamentary elections on October 4th, which were favorable for Dscheenbekow but objected to due to irregularities, the results of which were canceled. Last Friday, Dscheenbekow replaced security leaders and imposed a state of emergency on Bishkek.

Shaparov seems to be the beneficiary. He said that Dscheenbekow had reaffirmed a resignation promise to him: The president would resign “within two or three days” as soon as a new government was installed. Shaparov also said that in Kyrgyzstan there was no “third revolution, but a peaceful renewal” after 2005 and 2010. Interestingly enough, Shaparov himself would be Dscheenbekov’s successor should he actually resign. However, critics also describe Schaparov’s second prime ministerial election as invalid. The parliament was not quorate.

On Friday evening there were clashes between supporters of Shaparov and former president Almasbek Atambayev in Bishkek. The latter was also released from prison on Tuesday and is calling for Dscheenbekov’s immediate resignation. Atambayev’s car was shot at. Shaparov said Atambayev’s bodyguards shot. On Saturday, the former president was arrested again by the GKNB; he is accused of organizing unrest.