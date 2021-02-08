Mario Draghi, the prime minister in charge of the government “of national salvation” with the participation of almost all the parties of the right, center and left, started two crucial days of consultations. On Thursday he could already consign the program and the list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella, who would make the cabinet swear in and send it to Parliament for a vote of confidence.

According to the reports and gossip, Draghi has established an urgent priority: accelerate and expand the mass vaccination that is marching delayed by shortage of deliveries of the doses by the laboratories. In three regions (Abruzzo, Tuscany and Umbria) quarantines have been imposed in the municipalities in which the contagious and deadly variants of the coronavirus are spreading. Especially the English, Brazilian and South African calls. All three are dominant in these countries and have caused a large increase in infections and mortality.

Quarantine consists of create “closed states” or “red zones” that prohibit the movements of the population and impose the closure of the activity, forcing people not to leave their homes due to the high risk of contagion.

The pandemic has caused 91,580 deaths since it began a year ago.

Draghi explained to the political interlocutors that “it is necessary to prepare an effective vaccination plan, because it gives security to the health dimension and reduces the level of uncertainty in the economy ”.

“The first to untie the vaccination knot, the first to obtain important economic advantages,” explained an anonymous collaborator of the new premier.

A study carried out for the ANSA agency showed that at the rate of vaccinations in Italy, herd immunity will only be achieved ”, which is achieved with 70% of the population of 60 million inhabitants in August 2023, within 130 weeks.

Scientists fear an explosion from the pandemic, the so-called “third wave” and the advisor Walter Ricciardi, of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, said that “the trend is to worsen” although the data seem stable but with a high level of hundreds of deaths daily.

In Italy more than 2.6 million people have been vaccinated and today a vaccination campaign for elderly people over 80 years of age began. In the Lazio region, the capital of Rome, 220,000 people began to be vaccinated in 60 centers who reserved the two doses that are injected 21 days apart.

Vaccination extends to the rest of Italy, but the protests are continuous for the deliveries of doses much lower than what the laboratories, mainly Pfizer and Moderna, promised to deliver in the peninsula.

Several health leaders called on the new Prime Minister Draghi to intervene energetically with the European Union, which centralizes acquisitions, and the same laboratories to prevent the situation from worsening further.

These last two crucial days of the negotiations will also focus on the serious economic and social problems that the epidemic has caused in the Italian economy and society. The polls showed that at the popular level, the role of Draghi has been accepted by 71%, along with the conviction that “A new phase is opening” in the life of the country.

The first “all in” government by the political forces represents a reinforcement for Draghi, but it can also cause serious management problems.

The leader of the center-left Democratic party, Luca Zingaretti, declared this Monday that “Matteo Salvini has proved us right.” He was referring to the broad Europeanism of his political group. Salvini is the sovereignist leader of the right-wing League, which in the polls is listed as the first party, although in a year and a half he has lost 12% of consensus.

Salvini realistically told Prime Minister Draghi that “The League does not impose vetoes on anyone” and recognized the importance of the European Union, of which at some point it was the fiercest adversary of the leaders of the EU, with a conservative, Christian, social democratic and liberal matrix.

In the press now appear inflammatory statements by Salvini when he faced the elections in the European Parliament, in May 2019, as champion of the ultra-right sovereignists.

In Milan, Salvini organized a march of the nationalists which was the final act of the sovereignist campaign in the European elections. On the occasion the French neo-fascist leader Marine Le Pen spoke and in the box were the leaders of Alternative for Germany, which even houses nostalgia for Nazism. The League, the French and the Germans formed one of the main sovereignist groups.

But the maneuver failed and the European Union remained solidly in the hands of the European People’s Party (Christian and conservative), allied with the Social Democrats of the Socialist International Salvini, who wrote loud attacks on the new prime minister, practically accusing him of selling his country when Draghi was president of the Bank. Central European, has made an acrobatic jump of 180 degrees. Now he recognizes Draghi’s leadership merits and he knows that he must reconcile with the leaders of Brussels, the seat of the EU.

Making the Salvini League coexist with the center-left of the Democratic party will be arduous. But Luca Zingaretti, head of the PD and former communist, has not objected to Salvini’s party entering the government.

Liberal and Unitary EuropeanismA tradition of the European Union since the community was founded in Rome in 1957, it appears stronger than ever. This is a reality that has been imposed by the tragedy of the pandemic, which causes remarkable devastation in Europe.

Prime Minister Draghi received the minor political parties on Monday, to which he outlined his programmatic ideas. Said priority will be given to a reform of justice, the tax system and public administration. He also referred to the Recovery Plan supported with funds of 209 billion euros from the European Union, which represent the main impetus for Italy to overcome the economic emergency.

On Tuesday it will be the turn of the main parties, to whom the new prime minister will present his program. The government of “national salvation” It will be a mix of technicians and politicians. Draghi is working with the seesaw to keep the balance. It is known that no political leader will be a minister.

Draghi spent the weekend in his good retirement in the Umbria region, where he has been resting for years with his family. It transpired that he kept frequent telephone consultations with President Mattarella to inquire about the program and the names of future ministers and undersecretaries.

Scheduled for this Monday, the meeting with social organizations, including the labor and business centrals, was postponed to the morning of Wednesday the 10. It is not known whether in the evening of that day or Thursday, it will “go up”, as they say. in political jargon, to the Quirinal Palace, which is on one of the seven hills of Rome, to definitively accept the position before President Mattarella, If all goes well, the new government would swear in the same Thursday or Friday, to present itself later before Parliament and face the votes of confidence of deputies and senators.

