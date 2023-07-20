Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Thailand slides deeper into political crisis after May’s election winner was banned from the post of prime minister. Protests break out in Bangkok.

MUNICH/BANGKOK – Pita Limjaroenrat appeared pugnacious when he left the Thai parliament on Wednesday. Raising his fist, he ran through the ranks of his supporters. “The people’s victory is only halfway achieved,” Pita called out to the deputies. “The other half is still ahead of us.” Pita knew that this second stage on the road to change in Thailand would be rocky after his Move Forward Party (MFP) won a resounding victory in the general election in May. But now everything looks as if this path is completely blocked, at least for Pita itself. And Thailand, with its 70 million inhabitants, is once again facing a political crisis.

The MFP got a good 38 percent of the votes in May; along with the second-placed Pheu Thai party and six smaller parties, Pita formed a coalition that would see him as prime minister. But in order to be elected, the 42-year-old was also dependent on votes from Thailand’s second chamber, the Senate. But there are 250 loyalists who were appointed by the military. The generals have ruled Thailand since the 2014 coup, and now it seems they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep power in their hands. voter will or not.

Pita had already lost the first vote in Parliament last week, the military refused to support him. What bothers you most is that Thailand’s pita is strict Lése majesté law that can jail people for decades, wants to reform. He was not even admitted to the second vote this Wednesday.

A supporter of election winner Pita demonstrated in front of the parliament building in Bangkok on Wednesday. © Jack Taylor/AFP

Thailand: Human rights activist sees “political catastrophe”

Pita, who studied in the US, is accused of owning shares in a media company during his election campaign, which is prohibited under Thai electoral law. The fact that the TV station in question has not been broadcasting for many years played no role in the decision of the Thai Constitutional Court to open a case against him. Pita was also suspended as a member of parliament for the duration of the proceedings, which is why he had to leave parliament on Wednesday. A little later, the deputies from both chambers decide to no longer allow him to vote.

Above all, Pita is the hope of the young generation in Thailand. he is progressive wants to introduce marriage for everyonehas of air pollution in the country announced the fight. Above all, he was able to score points with concrete promises and ideas for implementing them. After the crippling years under coup general Prayut Chan-o-cha, Pita promised sweeping change in Thailand.

And now? ‘Thailand’s hopes for democracy are fading’ says Sunai Phasuk from the Bangkok office of human rights organization Human Rights Watch. He calls the fact that Pita was denied a second chance in parliament “a political catastrophe” and that the senators loyal to the king have “taken hostage” an entire country.

Are Thailand threatened with new mass protests?

Thailand could face difficult weeks and months. Mass protests last broke out in the kingdom three years ago, and for months hundreds of thousands have been demanding an end to military rule and a reform of the monarchy. Vain. Even now, the first protests are forming in Bangkok. Thousands of Pita supporters have gathered at the Democracy Monument in the center of the city of eight million over the past few days, many of them dressed in orange, the color of the Progressive Party. A lot of anger has built up and is now looking for an outlet. In May, 14 million people voted for Pita’s party, and another nine million for the other seven parties that wanted to put the reformer in office.

How things will continue in Thailand is uncertain. Next Thursday the parliament in Bangkok is to vote again. Pita’s Progress Party wants to nominate him again, against all odds. That was still possible after the events of this Wednesday, said deputy party leader Nutthawut Buaprathum the day after the debacle.

But the Pheu Thai Party, which got a good 29 percent of the vote in May and actually wanted to get Pita into office, could also nominate its own candidate. It is likely that real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin will stand for election. In any case, Srettha announced on Thursday that he did not want to touch the lese-majesté law. “Otherwise there will be no support from political parties and senators,” he said. Srettha left it open whether Pita’s party should serve him as a majority procurer or whether he wants to secure the support of other parties.

In Thailand, the establishment could take power again

Should the Pheu Thai party actually nominate Thailand’s next prime minister, that would be a sign against the rule of the military. But it would also be an establishment victory. Because Pheu Thai goes back to the billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who ruled Thailand from 2001 to 2006. Thaksin was initially seen as a reformer, but he was forced to leave the country in 2006 after allegations of abuse of office, which led to mass protests and ultimately a military coup. From exile he brought his sister Yingluck to the post of prime minister a few years later, and Thaksin continues to use his influence today. Because the party is led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra – his daughter.