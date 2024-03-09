Violence by armed groups is not new in Haiti, but The gangs that ravage the country today have become more professional and have greater firepower than the police. to carry out trafficking of all kinds or kidnappings for extortion.

This Friday night there were sporadic shots in the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to an AFP correspondent, while City residents were desperately seeking shelter to escape the current wave of violence..

Armed groups and politics

“Gangs are a long-standing phenomenon in Haiti. They are linked to a tradition of non-state armed groups that dates back to the 1950s, with the development of President François (Papa Doc) Duvalier's 'tonton macoutes',” explains the NGO Global Initiative against transnational organized crime in a report published in February.

Between 1957 and 1986, the dictator “Papa Doc” and then his son Jean-Claude Duvalier subjected the population to the total control of this personal militia.

In the early 2000s, the “Chimeras”, armed supporters of then-president Jean Bertrand Aristide, spread terror.

And today, “the influence of politicians and financial actors on gang activities is systemic”estimate the United Nations experts responsible for monitoring sanctions against gang leaders in their latest report from September 2023.

200 bands, increasingly more professional

The UN document estimates that 200 gangs operate in Haiti, organized groups that use “sophisticated firearms” and are dedicated to “weapons or drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, murder, sexual violence and truck diversion.”.

Some 23 gangs operate in the capital and control 80% of the territory.

They are grouped into two main coalitions involved in turf wars: the “G9 Family”, led by Jimmy Chérizier, alias “Barbecue”, and the G-Pèp.

But several of its leaders have joined forces in the attacks in recent days against strategic places in the country, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“Uniting is the only way for the gangs to have a large-scale influence on what is happening now in the country and on the development of the next government”Robert Fatton, from the University of Virginia, explains to AFP, although he doubts that this “opportunistic” alliance can be maintained over time.

Firepower

The UN peacekeeping mission (Minustah), deployed between 2004 and 2017, achieved some successes against the gangs, but then they consolidated their power, in number of weapons and caliber.

“They have increasingly sophisticated arsenals and their firepower exceeds that of the police,” say the UN experts.

While pistols and semi-automatic rifles remain the most commonly used weapons, they also have light machine guns and hollow point bullets.

Some have increased their tactical capabilities, recruiting former soldiers or police, and others use drones to identify potential kidnapping victims or control territory.

Recruitment in the slums

Five gang leaders are subject to UN sanctions (travel ban, asset freeze, arms embargo).

“Barbecue”, one of the public figures of the violence of recent days, is probably the leader of the most powerful gang, made up of many former police officers like him.

Johnson André, known as “Izo”, leader of the 5 Segond gang and member of the G-Pèp alliance, “plays an increasingly influential role”, recruiting young people from slums in exchange for money or food, according to the UN.

Also on the list is Vitelhomme Innocent, leader of Kraze Barye, one of the 10 most wanted fugitives by the US FBI, who is offering two million dollars for information leading to his arrest.

Extortion

According to Global Initiative, Extortion is the main source of income for these gangs, which demand money from companies in exchange for their protection and charge “tolls” for vehicles that circulate on the roads they control.

To leave or enter Port-au-Prince, “one must be willing to pay an official criminal tax or risk their life,” said Ulrika Richardson, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Haiti.

Kidnapping “has become an industry that generates millions of dollars a year,” highlights the Global Initiative.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Since 2021, the country has also experienced an increase in arms trafficking, coming mainly from the United States.

Haiti continues to be a transit territory for drugs, mainly cocaine and cannabis.

