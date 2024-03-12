The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, agreed to resign and hand over power to a transitional government in the Caribbean country, devastated by gang violence, as announced early Tuesday in a video posted on the government's social networks. . The news had been advanced by Caricom, which held an urgent meeting on the situation in Haiti on Monday in Jamaica in the presence of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ariel Henry's situation had become unsustainable. Prime Minister in office with a mandate that had expired on February 7, blocked Puerto Rico for more than a week, questioned by the population and the gangs that exercise control over 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince, Henry finally agreed to resign this Tuesday.

Henry published a video message in Haitian Creole lamenting that “for more than a week, our country has been experiencing an increase in acts of violence against the population.” “The government I lead cannot remain indifferent to this situation. As I always said, no sacrifice is too great for our country,” he added.

His government “accepts the establishment of a transitional presidential council,” whose members will be chosen from various sectors of national life, he explained.

The news had been announced by Irfaan Ali, president of Guyana and temporary leader of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

The regional group held an urgent meeting on Monday in Jamaica to address the crisis in Haiti, in which representatives of several foreign powers, including the United States, participated.

News in development…