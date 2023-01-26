Tens of Armed policemen attacked the private residence of Haiti’s prime minister on ThursdayAriel Henry, in the framework of a protest movement against the indifference of the authorities in the face of the death of more than a dozen agents at the hands of armed groups this month.

(Also: When will Germany deliver ‘Leopard 2’ tanks to Ukraine?)

During the attack on Henry’s residence, located in the Delmas 60 sector, in Port-au-Prince, material damage was recorded and loud shots were heard, while several vehicles had their windows broken, according to local media reports.

The prime minister plans to return this Thursday from Argentina, where he participated on Tuesday in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

To prevent the landing of the plane that will bring him to the countrythe protesters went to the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, where they erected barricades and burned tires, causing a traffic stoppage.

(Also: Peru: the protests do not give truce to a crisis that already leaves 55 dead)

#Haiti a little closer to collapse. They have just destroyed the shops at the Port-au-Prince airport and the planes are leaving in an emergency and without passengers. Added to political chaos is hunger and lack of fuel. pic.twitter.com/Rml83Vitp2 —Jacobo Garcia (@Jacobogg) January 26, 2023

The tension in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince and its surroundings is maximum this Thursday, in which constant shots are being recordeda few hours after seven police officers were killed by armed groups in Savien, in the Haitian department of Artibonite.

The agents thus express their anger at the indifference of the national and police authorities in the face of the death of more than a dozen of his companions in less than two weeks.

(Keep reading: US: National Archives asks former presidents to review personal records)

A few years ago, a similar movement called Fantom 509 spread panic in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area for months to demand better working conditions for the Police.

More than twelve police officers killed in two weeks

The latest incidents of police murders correspond to the six officers who lost their lives in Liancourt, in the Artibonite department, in attacks by the armed gangs that control the area and have driven hundreds of people from their homes.

In the videos posted by the bands on the internet, you can see the six naked policemen with guns on their stomachs, while the voices of the members of these gangs are heard bragging about their actions.

The troops, who had taken refuge in a clinic during a confrontation, were intercepted by the gangs, who took them to another place and killed them.

The victims belong to the Departmental Order Maintenance Unit (UDMO), according to the local press, which describes the action as a tragedythat affects the Haitian National Police.

(We invite you to read: The United States sanctions the former president of Panama Ricardo Martinelli)

Given the tense security situation, some schools have sent their students home and the population tends to leave the streets of the capital, where the police presence has been scant in recent days.

In 2022, at least 55 agents were killed in the country, in a context marked by the deterioration of the security climate and dominated by armed attacks, the multiplication of kidnappings, robberies and rapes.

Immersed for years in a sociopolitical and economic crisis, Haiti saw its situation worsen even more after the assassination in July 2021 of then-President Jovenel Moïse

EFE