Violence in Haiti has caused the displacement of 15,000 people in recent days, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said this Tuesday, March 5. In parallel to this information, it was confirmed that the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, landed in Puerto Rico, after several days of uncertainty about his whereabouts, after a trip to Kenya during which the violence crisis in Haiti worsened. .

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, is in San Juan (Puerto Rico), after several days without knowing his whereabouts.

The latest information we had about Henry is that last Saturday he left Kenya, where he traveled to discuss sending the multinational security support mission that Haiti is waiting for.

The spokesperson for the Fortaleza, the headquarters of the Puerto Rican Executive, Sheila Angleró, explained that Henry landed this Tuesday at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, but did not give more details.

According to the Dominican television network CDN, which cites a “completely credible” source, Henry would have left the Teterboro airport in New Jersey (USA) bound for the Dominican Republic, but after the plane was circling He would not have been allowed to enter the airspace or land at any airport in the country.





His reappearance takes place amid another wave of violence in Haiti, which has caused the displacement of 15,000 people in recent days, according to the UN spokesperson.

Since last Thursday, the gangs have increased their actions in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Jimmy Cherizier, alias 'Barbecue', the leader of a coalition of armed groups called 'Living Together', has claimed that his attacks seek to overthrow interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“The battle will last as long as necessary. We will continue fighting Ariel Henry. To avoid collateral damage, keep the children at home,” he said at a press conference on Friday. Cherizier is a former police officer and has been sanctioned by both the United Nations and the United States Department of the Treasury.

Ariel Henry was appointed on Monday, July 5, 2021, as prime minister by Jovenel Moïse, the president of Haiti. Two days later, the latter was murdered in his home. Since then, Henry, whose authority has been recognized by foreign powers such as Canada, the United States, France and other Western countries, has remained in power, despite the distrust of the population and the call for democratic elections by society. Haitian civilian.

Last February 7 marked the end of Henry's mandate, but the president has ignored the request to cede power and promises a transition that does not materialize, which has fueled the anger of the citizens.

On Sunday night, the Government declared a state of emergency and a curfew in the department of Oeste, to which the capital belongs, after the attacks on two prisons by gangs.

The assault by criminal groups on the Port-au-Prince prison on Saturday night allowed the escape of 3,597 prisoners, 97% of the inmates, according to the Caddho Lawyers Collective. Among the small group that decided not to escape are the Colombians accused of participating in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in 2021. At least fifteen escaped prisoners were murdered and their bodies were found in various parts of the country's capital.

Given this situation, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, asked the member countries again this Tuesday 'urgent action' to deploy international police force in the Caribbean country due to the rapid deterioration of security, aggravated since last weekend, when the Haitian Government decreed a curfew and a state of emergency in the west of the country.

Guterres – according to his spokesman – said that the most urgent thing is to provide the necessary financing for the mission, to which several African countries (Benin and Chad) and Caribbean countries (Bahamas, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda) have shown their willingness to contribute a force which will be commanded by Kenya when the necessary funds are raised.



People living near the National Penitentiary carry their belongings as they leave the area in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 4, 2024. © AFP – Clarens Siffroy

The UN Security Council scheduled an extraordinary closed-door session for Wednesday to discuss the case of Haiti, in which the special representative for Haiti, María Isabel Salvador, will intervene remotely.

The situation in Haiti has degenerated to the point that 5.5 million people – half of its population – need humanitarian aid, the spokesperson recalled, but the truth is that the UN has only been able to raise 2.5% of the funds. 674 million dollars of emergency aid requested for the country, that is, 17 million.

With EFE and Reuters