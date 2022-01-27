Max Eberl apparently leaves Borussia Mönchengladbach. As reported by the “Kicker” and the sports information service (sid) on Thursday evening, the sports director wants to leave the club 23 years after joining the club. According to the sid, this has been fixed for days. So far, however, there has been no official confirmation.

Already at the press conference before the cup game at Hannover 96 (0: 3), the sports director had seemed unusually nervous, answered in monosyllables and even called coach Adi Hütter “Dieter” twice. In Hanover, like in the home game against Union Berlin (1: 2), he was no longer on the bench, according to Borussia “ill”.

Private life is said to have played a role in the farewell. Eberl is in a relationship with the Swiss Sedrina Schaller (33), whom he brought to the club in May as an “assistant team manager”. Both had made the relationship, which is said to have been viewed critically within the club, public in October. At the turn of the year, Schaller left the club at his own request, according to Borussia.

In December 2020, Eberl had prematurely extended his contract until 2026 and then took a much-noticed break in Switzerland. For Borussia, the separation comes at an inopportune time: The five-time champion is playing its worst season in eleven years and is in a relegation battle after four home defeats in a row. Coach Hütter, whom Eberl brought from Frankfurt for 7.5 million euros in the summer, has recently been criticized.

Champions League with Borussia

Meanwhile, Eberl’s services to the club are undisputed. Since the relegation in 2011, Borussia has always landed in the single digits for ten years in a row – otherwise only Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have managed that. During this time, the traditional club has reached the Champions League three times and the Europa League three times.

Eberl came to the foals as a professional at the beginning of 1999. From 2004 he worked as a youth coordinator, in 2008 he was promoted to sports director. With talent, but also first-class transfers, Eberl rebuilt Borussia. His masterpiece is still the purchase of Marco Reus from the then second division club Rot Weiss Ahlen. Other top purchases included the Brazilian Dante, the Swiss Granit Xhaka, Christoph Kramer and Max Kruse.

No wonder that Bayern Munich, Eberl’s sporting home, knocked on the door in 2017. But the native of Lower Bavaria stayed on the Lower Rhine, where he was responsible for the external presentation almost as a one-man show, which also cost energy. “At some point,” Eberl kept saying, “I’d like to win a title with Borussia Mönchengladbach,” something “tinny.” This goal now remains unfulfilled.

Now Eberl will have time for his private life. And then? In November he told Sport Bild that he could not rule out a return to Bayern. It is “conceivable that I will work as a youth scout at FC Bayern and end my career in football at Tegernsee,” said Eberl. He already owns a house on Tegernsee.