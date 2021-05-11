D.he top management of the German Football Association is almost unanimous in drawing conclusions from the deep crisis within the association. DFB President Fritz Keller has declared his willingness to resign, the contract of General Secretary Friedrich Curtius is to be terminated, as the DFB announced on Tuesday. Vice President Rainer Koch will also not stand for re-election at the next Bundestag.

“President Fritz Keller, on his own free decision, under the responsibility of the office as president, declared his basic willingness to resign on Monday, May 17, 2021, after the negotiation before the DFB sports court,” it said in the message from the evening.

At a meeting of the presidium at the end of April, Keller had referred to Koch as “Freisler” and thus equated him with Roland Freisler, the chairman of the People’s Court under National Socialism – in the following weeks a dispute with grave consequences broke out. The case landed before the sports court through investigations by the DFB ethics committee.

Bundestag probably in early 2022

Treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge will also no longer run at the upcoming Bundestag. According to the announcement, the next general meeting of the badly ailing association will be brought forward and will “probably” be held in early 2022. Vice-President Peter Peters, who is equivalent to Koch, remains in office as a delegate of the German Football League.

After the announced Keller resignation, Koch and Peters are to “shape the transition of the association as interim presidents with equal rights in order to bring the association into calm waters as quickly as possible together with the presidium,” announced the DFB. Curtius’ tasks will be taken over by the deputy general secretary Heike Ullrich.

In the course of the Nazi equation, Keller’s confidence was withdrawn from the amateur representatives. On Friday, after another request to apologize from Keller, the country chiefs had refilled and asked the association’s executive board to remove the president from office. The DFB presidium should convene a meeting of the board, it had been said in the announcement – this now no longer seems necessary.

The wording of the DFB’s announcement on the realignment

The German Football Association published a message on Tuesday evening entitled “DFB sets the course for realignment”:

“During an extraordinary meeting of the DFB Presidium on May 11, 2021, the association drew conclusions from the ongoing management crisis and set the course for a realignment of the DFB.”

“President Fritz Keller has declared his basic willingness to resign on Monday, May 17, 2021 after the negotiations before the DFB Sports Court have been concluded, on the responsibility of the office as president. Secretary General Dr. Friedrich Curtius will follow him immediately after an agreement about the termination of his employment contract and the handover of his official duties. “

“The two 1st Vice Presidents Dr. Rainer Koch and Peter Peters will remain in office until the next new elections. Dr. Rainer Koch will no longer run for the office of 1st Vice President Amateurs at the next Ordinary Bundestag. Treasurer Dr. Stephan Osnabrügge will also no longer run as treasurer. The next Ordinary Bundestag will be brought forward – probably at the beginning of 2022. “

“Peter Peters and Dr. After Fritz Keller’s resignation, Rainer Koch will temporarily shape the transition of the association as interim presidents with equal rights in order to bring the association into calm waters together with the executive committee as quickly as possible. After Dr. Friedrich Curtius will temporarily take over his business areas. “