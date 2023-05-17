equator is going through a strong political crisis, after the president William Lasso made the decision to dissolve the National Assembly of this country, after being involved in a political trial.

The Ecuadorian president applied a mechanism called ‘cross death’, which is covered by the Constitution of the Republic of 2008where he allows him to decree the dissolution of Congress, after accusing a serious political crisis and internal commotion.

After Guillermo Lasso’s controversial decision, there were several opposition sectors (headed by former president Rafael Caorrea) who They called on the citizens to take to the streets to march against what they consider ‘illegal’ and that could lead to a coup.

Police guard the surroundings of the Carondelet Palace, today, in Quito (Ecuador).

Protests in Ecuador



Hundreds of citizens decided take to the streets to protest against President Lasso’s decree, some protesters decided to approach the National Assembly of Ecuador to show their dissatisfaction with the surprise announcement by the president that he is being investigated by the Comptroller’s Office.

the protests caused some traffic blockades on several important roads in Quito, the Armed Forces of the neighboring country decided to be present at various concentration points to accompany the demonstrators and prevent public disorder.

NEWS Guillermo Lasso, current president of Ecuador, dissolves the Ecuadorian Congress with the so-called "cross death", thus ending the impeachment trial against him on accusations of embezzlement.

However, the information issued from Ecuador reveals that the demonstrations have been carried out in relative calm and there have been no disturbances of public order, after the dissolution of the Ecuadorian Parliament.

Although in various images shared through social networks it can be seen that the protesters they are carrying out burnings and blockades, as a form of rejection of the ad.

Why did Guillermo Lasso decree the dissolution of Congress



Currently, the president of Ecuadorr is being investigated for alleged corruption and some irregularities, which, according to the Comptroller’s Office, harmed the country with losses of up to 6.1 million dollars.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, upon his arrival at the Assembly to intervene in the impeachment trial against him.

After the long debate that took place this Tuesday, May 16 in Congress, where the removal of the president was sought; Guillermo Lasso anticipated his political rivals and decreed the ‘cross death’, a measure that allows the head of state to dissolve the entire Parliament, to renew all the institutions of Ecuador and call new presidential elections.

