Colombia is experiencing its third wave of covid with a record of daily deaths, but Colombians are more concerned about the third wave of their social revolt, started last week. And it doesn’t seem like the vaccine is yet to come. Unlike. Although President Iván Duque has withdrawn his tax reform and talks about dialogue, police violence does not stop, and positions are more polarized.

The far-right sector of the ruling Democratic Center, led by former President Álvaro Uribe, criminalizes protests called peacefully by students and unions.

After the daily mobilizations there are riots. Looting, attacks on police stations, bus fires … Uribism puts in the same bag the peaceful mobilization and vandalism of a minority and has subscribed to the conspiracy theory no evidence: the protests are promoted by the Chavista Nicolás Maduro, the ELN guerrilla, the FARC dissidents and drug trafficking.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicts three policemen for homicide, and there are already between 11 and 31 dead, according to sources Duque equated the vandalism to “Urban terrorism”, which would be financed by “the drug trafficking mafia.” Meanwhile, the president has started a round of meetings with all political sectors, but has left the National Unemployment Committee, the organizer of the mobilizations, for the end.

With the same script, Uribe advocated creating “discussion tables” with social groups, but at the same time insisted on the conspiracy theory, retweeting a message from the US Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

“Behind much of the violence that is occurring in Colombia this week is an orchestrated effort to destabilize a government democratically elected by the left-wing narco-guerrilla movements and their international Marxist allies, ”Rubio wrote.

Uribe, who generates both admiration and rejection, defines citizen mobilization as a “dissipated molecular revolution,” following the conspiracy theory of an unknown Chilean Pinochet journalist, and has been criticized, beginning with the Colombian leftist leader, Gustavo Petro.

Protesters light candles in tribute to the victims of the repression in Bogotá. Photo: Bloomberg

“In these crap is what former President Uribe is believing. You are about to enter QAnon. They are losing their sanity, ”Petro tweeted, equating the Uribismo with Trumpismo. With 38%, Petro leads next year’s presidential polls and is the great beneficiary of this crisis.

The Prosecutor’s Office already confirms 11 deaths, although the Ombudsman’s Office raises the figure to 24 and the NGO Temblores to 31. There are still 51 missing persons. More deaths than in the first and second waves of the revolt together.

Uribe’s attempt to criminalize the mobilizations for a more equitable economic and social model fails when videos of abusive police actions where the victims of gunfire and beatings by the riot squad are generally peaceful protesters and “terrorists” committing vandalism are rarely seen.

The Office of the Prosecutor has already indicted three agents for homicide, and many countries and international organizations have protested the excessive use of police force, from the IACHR to the UN Human Rights Office.

The author is a Buenos Aires correspondent for La Vanguardia

ap