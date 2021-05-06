The government of Colombia He called again this Thursday for a dialogue between “those who march” and “those who do not march” in the violent protests against President Iván Duque, which have already left at least 24 dead in nine days.

“We must listen to all sectors of the country but the country also has to listen to the government (…) It includes those who march but also those who do not march,” presidential adviser Miguel Ceballos, a government mediator with the protesters, after several nights of violence and repression in the streets of different cities.

The talks started on Wednesday with the leadership of the counselor and the participation of the prosecution, attorney, ombudsman and economic unions.

Key meeting on Monday

Ceballos assured that will meet with the leaders of the protests on Monday, in a place outside the presidential headquarters and it was reserved to confirm Duque’s participation.

“The will of the government was to invite first those who organize the National Strike Committee but understanding that these mobilizations are not limited to that group,” he added.

Since 2019, the president has faced massive protests throughout the country, which returned in force on April 28 of this year in rejection of a tax reform driven by the government.

Although Duque reversed the weekend with that controversial proposal, social discontent over years of inequalities did not subside and the protest escalated.

The forceful police response, with tear gas and a fierce display in the streets, unleashed even more fury and a cataract of complaints about abuse and excessive use of force.

A police officer prepares a tear gas cylinder during Wednesday’s protests in the city of Pasto, Colombia. Photo: DPA

The claims

Unions, students, indigenous people, environmentalists, among other sectors gathered around the so-called National Strike Committee to demand changes in the policies of the conservative government.

“With those who have to dialogue is with those who are in the streets who are young people,” said Claudia López, mayor of Bogotá, one of the focuses of the protests.

Leaders of the mobilizations said they were open to a direct dialogue with Duque, without intermediaries.

The protests have been mostly peaceful and festive. In some cities there were riots and clashes with the public force that left 24 dead and more than 800 injured. Cali, for example, was one of the scenes of violence this week.

During a virtual press conference for journalists in Washington this Thursday, Defense Minister Diego Molano blamed the “vandalism” in the streets on FARC dissidents, who deviated from the peace agreement signed in 2016, and the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla in Colombia.

The mobilizations ended with violence in several cities of Colombia in the last week. Photo: AFP

The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, welcomed President Duque’s call for a dialogue to overcome the serious crisis, but called for respect for the right to peaceful protest.

“We welcome President Duque’s call for a national dialogue,” Borrell said in an official note.

However, the head of European diplomacy pointed out that Colombians have “the right to peaceful protest. This right, together with the freedom of peaceful assembly, association and freedom of expression, is essential for any democracy, it must be respected and protected. not forcibly repressed. “

Under the magnifying glass of the international community, which denounced excesses of the public force in the repression of the demonstrations, students, unions, indigenous people and other sectors took to the streets of the main cities with festive marches, mostly peaceful.

“If there has been an excessive use of force, let there be accountability,” conceded Colombian Interior Minister Daniel Palacios during the virtual press conference on Thursday.

Source: AFP

CB