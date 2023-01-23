Club América has not had the expected start in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has not been able to win in its first three games of the season. The Águilas have faced two of the weakest squads on the circuit, such as Querétaro and Puebla, and they could not get past a draw. Against Toluca, a finalist last semester, the cream-blue team had to row against the current to rescue a point.
After three days, América is in 11th position in the general table, with three draws in a row, four goals for and four against. The Coapa team has shown few offensive variants and fragile in defensive matters, which is why a sector of fans have begun to question ‘Tano’ for the recent poor results. The Águilas strategist spoke about the ‘crisis’ that the Azulcremas are experiencing and answered questions from the fans.
Fernando Ortiz indicated that he does not consider that América is in crisis and that he understands the fans who booed the team at the Azteca Stadium last weekend after the match against Puebla ended. The Argentine strategist was self-critical and mentioned that the defensive behavior of his squad is worrying.
“We had a night of great superiority towards the rival. We have specified situations that we deserved and others not so much. I fully trust the players. I understand the fans that they can unload in that way, but I tell them that we went out to win on all courts “Crisis? I don’t see it. It is something worrying because of the goals they are scoring against us”
– Fernando Ortiz
América’s next commitment will be on Saturday, January 28 against Mazatlán FC at the Azteca Stadium. The Águilas will have an unbeatable opportunity, against a rival from the lower table, to add their first victory of the Clausura 2023.
