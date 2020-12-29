Chinese wholesalers in Brooklyn are doing their bit thanks to the pandemic. From one day to the next, many of those in New York who lost their jobs due to the shutdown of the economy – the most precarious workers, immigrants, many without papers – turned to street vending to support their families and suppliers. of trinkets they take advantage of. Amada Arévalo, an Ecuadorian, single mother of three adolescents and a domestic worker unemployed by the virus, invested her meager savings in buying the jewelry and clothing she sells under the subway tracks in Jackson Heights, in the district of Queens, epicenter of the tsunami. of the virus in the city. Without a license, driven only by the need to feed three kids. “I didn’t think about it. I saw on TV that the police turned a blind eye, because of the pandemic, I went to Brooklyn and bought things. Sack to pay the rent, of 1,000 dollars, and the food; On good days, I make up to $ 200, but on other days, almost nothing ”. The folding table covered with an exquisite fabric on which he offers his merchandise would not withstand a downpour, and even less the heavy snowfall.

Arevalo wears like businesswoman three months in which, she says, she has not been bothered by the police, but admits that the business of subletting municipal sales licenses (200 dollars, about 164 euros) is flourishing. “An acquaintance who sells clothes is charged $ 100 a day to let her put the stall,” she says, saving her contact information. The picaresque of avarice turns into exploitation when necessity comes into play, and it cannot be said that the unwary or desperate are lacking: in the city there are more than half a million undocumented, without the right to official aid and, from confinement, to the outdoors in every sense of its existence. The most affected are Latin Americans – they also register, with African Americans, the highest prevalence rates of the virus – who now reproduce on the streets of Queens the same survival scenario that they left behind in their native Quito, or in Puebla, or the Cauca: hundreds of street stalls, most of them food. 64% of the 77,000 residents of the neighborhood were born outside the United States; more than half are Latino.

“It is an honest job to survive, in addition to what they know how to do, it is not for nothing that most of the workers in Manhattan restaurants and bars live here. When we saw that the locals began to close, the food stalls sprang up in the neighborhood, while we embarked some on emergency aid, preparing food in their homes to feed those who had been most exposed, which guaranteed them an income ”, explains New York Democratic Senator Jessica Ramos, very active in defending street vendors and struggling to force an extraordinary legislative session to address their situation before January, when activity resumes. “But with the austerity policies that the governor of New York defends [el también demócrata Andrew Cuomo] It is very difficult ”, he adds, as a sign of the tension within the party.

The fact that the number of licenses has been frozen since the eighties – it remained at 3,000, to which another 2,000 additional or partial have been added, for the entire city – does not help to regularize, or even regulate, an emergency situation How is it going. Ramos has introduced legislation to prohibit any city in New York State from limiting the number of permits.

Each of the personal stories of the unforeseen vendors of Queens reflects the difficulties faced by the foreign population in a country forged by immigrants. María and Fabián López, Mexicans, sell candy from a pastry chef friend after the man lost his job at a Long Island construction material company. “We have been with the stall for a week, we didn’t have money to eat,” explains María. “I cleaned apartments, but I got infected [de covid-19] And I had to quit Then my husband got sick. Fortunately we are healed and the position gives us food, but I don’t want to think what would happen if they confine us again. The police turn a blind eye, even though my kids are trying to get a license. We have been in New York for 20 years and we are still without papers, the boys are dreamers [los que llegaron al país siendo menores y no han podido regularizar su situación]. But the taxes are well paid ”, he complains.

Every day the Jackson Heights arteries parallel to the subway overpass are packed with stalls; it seems that there are more sellers than customers. On the same corner of Calle 83 -on 82 there are more stores, and the owners don’t want competition- two coffee stands meet: one on a motorcycle, with a drawer on the luggage rack and a pair of thermos that promise “ gourmet mocha ”; the other, in a wagon decorated with artificial flowers. The first is dealt with by Ismael, a Mexican, 15 years in the US without papers, and his friend Iván, a Guatemalan, regularized. The bakery where Ismael worked closed for three months due to the pandemic, and today he only employs him by the hour; The same thing happens to Iván in the Mexican restaurant where he works two days a week. “We have changed streets several times to not offer white [a la policía]”Admits Ismael. The threat of deportation is veiled, but pressing.

Martín, a Colombian, runs the wagon. “I am an electrician, I was botched before the pandemic, and now I will regularize my situation by marrying a legal Colombian. The police tell us to avoid the most commercial streets. And here there is business for everyone, there is always paisas to have a coffee, “he explains, adding as a safeguard his food handler card. “There is an interesting phenomenon: people go less to restaurants due to the crisis and frequent street vendors more, so they have more customers,” says Senator Ramos. Community ties are also strengthened, generally reproducing those of the community or place of origin.

The vulnerability of the Colombian Jorge Beltrán, 60, is obvious. Dishwasher in Manhattan until the start of the pandemic, with papers, he did not have to face the monthly rent of 800 dollars “for a room” and began to prepare porridge in the communal kitchen of the apartment. He arrives by bicycle, a large thermos on each side as saddlebags, and a stool tied to his shoulder to set up the stand. “I am afraid that any day they will give me a fine, and I will not be able to pay it. But with the official help of $ 240 a month [de desempleo] I can’t live, and with the oatmeal at least I can eat. I cannot pay a 200 dollar license to settle here, because the business does not give: people withdraw out of fear, they do not spend three dollars on a glass because if not, they do not have masks … “. On good days he sells between 10 and 15 glasses, “and then I do cover expenses and even save.”

For Jorge Beltrán, Amanda Arévalo, the López couple or the young Ismael, Iván and Martín, the pandemic has meant returning to the starting box. Falling on their faces with the same precariousness they believed they had left behind, after seeing the security – and the possibilities – that the American dream offered evaporate. Conversely, the streets of Queens take on the appearance of a plinth, the smells and colors of another America. From a distance it might seem like a trompe l’oeil, but it is only the fruit of geography and bad fortune.