Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Haider Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Prevention and Response Sector of the Center for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the UAE has an integrated system for managing emergencies and crises, which is considered the best in the region and the world. We have not received any reports of human losses, and the material damages resulting from them are being counted and classified. Weather conditions through specialized teams.

He said in media statements to the News Center, “We appreciate the role of the local media, in particular the News Center, which worked to convey the correct information needed by the citizen and resident in the Emirates, congratulating the rains of mercy.”

He added: We are working in this field according to an integrated system, where work was done to deal with the air depression within its framework, at the national and local levels, by the Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the team evaluated the state of the air depression that the country is witnessing, and accordingly, the Proactively monitor the states of readiness of the concerned authorities in the emirate, and ensure their readiness.

Al Hashemi added that all the necessary tools were provided to confront the weather situation, especially since the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is characterized by the presence of plans on how to implement mechanisms for dealing with weather depressions, which defined roles and responsibilities, which had a positive impact in dealing with the consequences of the weather depression.

Regarding his assessment of the speed of the response, Al-Hashemi said that the proactive preparation by the relevant authorities played a decisive role in dealing with the depression, especially in light of raising the response capabilities in dealing with depression cases and continuous assessment of the situation.

He praised the public's awareness and speed of response, which had a major impact on the success of the response teams' role in performing their role in dealing with the consequences resulting from the weather condition, within the framework of their constant keenness to protect lives and property.

With regard to receiving reports from the public, Al-Hashemi said that there is no doubt that this type of event produces damage and consequences that require intervention from the relevant authorities in responding to the reports received by them, stressing the readiness of the authorities around the clock to respond immediately to deal with the reports received, to achieve The best services that citizens and residents need to recover from the consequences of the weather depression.

Regarding water accumulations on the roads, Al-Hashemi stated that they were limited, and were dealt with immediately, through trained human cadres and the necessary equipment from the concerned authorities.

He said: Abu Dhabi has an early warning system and a special policy for the public warning system, which contains several means to alert the public, and was used according to the assessment of the situation, to alert the public, and give them the instructions required to protect them and maintain their safety, including the special application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, to reduce vehicle speeds. On the roads.

Regarding material and human losses, Al-Hashemi stated that we are still in the stage of responding and dealing with any consequences resulting from the weather instability, which is expected to end today, Sunday.

He stressed that according to the information received, we did not receive any reports of human losses directly related to the weather condition. As for the material effects, the UAE as a whole and Abu Dhabi in particular enjoys a strong and advanced infrastructure, and teams of specialists are currently assessing the material damage. They will be classified, to achieve optimal recovery.