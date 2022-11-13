Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunionmade a strange statement regarding the game, stating that it could never be cast in cloud because of the high fan expectationswhich grew after the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Kitase’s statement actually makes more sense than it might seem, especially when contextualized. The developer pointed out that “When the original hardware a game runs on is no longer produced, it becomes difficult to play. Crisis Core is one example.”

“Of course it would be possible to use cloud technology to play it to its original specs, but the truth is that after Final Fantasy VII Remake, fans have higher expectations for the graphics. So I think it was worth remastering the game for platforms. of the current generation so as to meet these expectations. “

In short, the reference to the Kitase cloud concerns the fact that the game could have come out exactly the same as the original using the cloud, but that doing so would not have satisfied the fans, who have now become more demanding and expect deeper changes from operations. such.

Of course, talking about cloud as the only alternative is a bit naïve, given that of ways to play PSP there are several and all effective. In addition, in the past, the manufacturer Mariko Sato had also touched on the subject, stating that the graphics of the original on a larger screen had caused quite a few concerns in the development team.