SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer dedicated to all the improvements that we will find in CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION. As previously anticipated, the software house did not just improve the graphic sector of the title, but rearranged the soundtrack, improved the combat system and introduced dubbing in both English and Japanese for the first time.

The company also revealed the resolution and the maximum number of frames per second that the title will support on the various platforms on which it will be released. Here are the stats:

Playstation 5 – resolution of 3840×2160 at 60fps

– resolution of 3840×2160 at 60fps Xbox Series X – resolution of 3840×2160 at 60fps

– resolution of 3840×2160 at 60fps Xbox Series S – resolution of 1920×1080 at 60fps

– resolution of 1920×1080 at 60fps PlayStation 4 Pro – resolution of 3840×2160 at 30fps

– resolution of 3840×2160 at 30fps Playstation 4 – resolution of 1920×1080 at 30fps

– resolution of 1920×1080 at 30fps Xbox One X – resolution of 3840×2160 at 30fps

– resolution of 3840×2160 at 30fps Xbox One S – resolution of 1920×1080 at 30fps, which will become 60fps after the Day 1 Patch

– resolution of 1920×1080 at 30fps, which will become 60fps after the Day 1 Patch Xbox One – resolution of 1920×1080 at 30fps

– resolution of 1920×1080 at 30fps Nintendo Switch – resolution of 1280×720 at 30fps on both TV and laptop

– resolution of 1280×720 at 30fps on both TV and laptop pc – the resolution depends on your display and the frame rate varies according to your hardware, with a maximum of 120fps

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be available in Europe starting next year December 13th. As always, we wish you a good viewing!

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – More than a remaster

Source: SQUARE ENIX via BANDAI NAMCO Europe