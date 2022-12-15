Square Enix’s Compilation of Final Fantasy is a project that has been going on for decades on consoles: a real parallel saga to the main one that features the world of Final Fantasy VII, the episode richest in spin-offs, remakes and remaster ever. With Final Fantasy VII Remake on modern consoles, Square Enix has begun a process of rediscovery of the series which, while waiting for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next year and a third final chapter of the remake already announced, continues with the return of an old and unforgettable 2007 PSP Exclusive. Crisis Core was an early example of how Cloud and Aerith’s original story could adapt to new playstyles and better explore the universe in and around Midgar. Soldier Zack is the protagonist, and in the game (set before the events of the main title and the first remake) there is no shortage of Cloud and Sephiroth, to show the importance of Crisis Core in the Final Fantasy VII lore.

Given some substantial changes (especially in the ending) made by director Tetsuya Nomura to the Remake, Crisis Core was a fundamental piece to dust off on modern consoles. Unlike FFVII Remake, however, this time Square Enix has decided to release the game on all platforms, including Switch. It’s not a real remake but not even a simple remastered in HD, but something in between: the characters are redesigned, as well as the settings, and even if the direction and the gameplay are identical to the original, the final result it conforms visually to the Remake, albeit not with the same detail and majesty. On PS5 and Xbox Series the 4K at 60 frames per second are a spectacle, and at times the game almost feels like a modern release. Compared to the past, in the heart of the gameplay, very few elements have changed which however make the difference: the view moves with the right stick, the attack now has a dedicated button, and the roulette system for special attacks has been made more immediate and enjoyable.

Crisis Core was an experiment for a portable console, and it was one of the very first times that the world of Final Fantasy was translated into an action key. A trend that in the future would become almost the norm: somehow Crisis Core was ahead, and Crisis Core Reunion with its filings is still very enjoyable today. Unfortunately the game does not last long, about twenty hours, and the side missions are completely negligible. However, the game is essential both to wait for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth by delving into its background, and to recover a gem that not everyone knows, and to dedicate yourself to an action RPG that has not only aged well, but also in great shape.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch publisher: Square Enix Developer: Square Enix, TOSE Vote: 8/10