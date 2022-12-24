Just over 10 days have passed since the official debut of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNIONyet, just in time for Christmas, here comes a trailer for the game destined only for the Italian market, which bears the title What FF VII Means to Me (What FFVII means to me).

In this video to speak are those who have tried the preview game at Milan Games Weekwho had the opportunity to express their impressions and their love for CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION and, more generally, on the saga of FINAL FANTASY.

Before leaving you in the company of this trailer, we remind you that the game is currently available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and pc. If you are interested in knowing our opinions in this regard, we advise you to read the review.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment