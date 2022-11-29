Two weeks after the official launch of the game, SQUARE ENIX shared the launch trailer for the CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNIONthe new edition halfway between remaster and remake of the prequel of FINAL FANTASY VIIoriginally released on PSP. From today it is also possible to book the digital editions of the game on the respective stores and obtain a set of additional materials.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be available from December 13th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Below the video you will find more details on the title.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION LAUNCH TRAILER IS NOW OUT

Digital pre-orders on Nintendo Switch are also open today

LONDON (November 29, 2022) – Today SQUARE ENIX® released the launch trailer for CRISIS CORE™ –FINAL FANTASY® VII– REUNION. The video is the most detailed game preview yet released and is a must-have for all FINAL FANTASY VII fans.

Watch the launch trailer for CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION https://youtu.be/65lCz22aopY

In addition, digital pre-orders of the game are available today on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Those who pre-ordered the digital version will receive the SOLDIER material set. With this set, the Dark Ignis, Dark Crio, and Dark Fulgor materials will be available from the start of the game. These materials allow you to use attacks that apply the “Poison” and “Silence” effects to the enemy in addition to their respective elemental damage. Also available is a Digital Deluxe Edition of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION, which, in addition to the game, includes an excerpt from the revamped, powerful soundtrack and an exclusive collection containing art of extraordinary quality.

The story of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is set seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII and follows the adventures of Zack Fair, a young SOLDIER. As his adventure continues, he will discover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters of their creation.

Fifteen years after the release of the original PlayStation®Portable game, CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION features fully HD remastered graphics, a rearranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, and an updated battle system .

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be released on December 13, 2022 on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC.

You can pre-order the game here: https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/crisis-core

Additionally, the high-quality Zack action figure, otherwise only included in the Japanese Collector’s Edition of the game, is available exclusively on the SQUARE ENIX Store. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Zack Fair (SOLDIER 2nd Class) Play Arts Kai Action Figure can be pre-ordered here: https://sqex.link/szo8

About FINAL FANTASY VII

After originally released in 1997 on the PlayStation®, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022. It is considered the pinnacle of the RPG video game genre. The original game was acclaimed for its epic story, unique characters, and cinematics that made the most of the latest technology of the time. Since then, it has sold more than 13.9 million copies worldwide, and continues to receive praise from critics and fans around the world. Its popularity has spawned various spin-offs, films and merchandise products.

The first title of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020, was praised by both critics and players around the world, earning more than 20 perfect votes from the media, and becoming the ‘”Editor’s Choice” by PlayStation®. With more than five million copies sold physically and digitally worldwide since its release, it has become the fastest-selling digital PlayStation® title in SQUARE ENIX history. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second title in the trilogy, is in development for the PlayStation®5.