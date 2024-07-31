Good news for all JRPG fans, as Amazon Italy is offering Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion PlayStation 5 version on offer with a great 31% offallowing you to save almost 10 euros compared to the median price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII Reunion is available on offer on Amazon for only 19.99 eurosagainst the 28.90 euros of the median price seen recently. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
It’s about a mastered version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VIIprequel set seven years before the events of the original Final Fantasy VII for the first PlayStation, where you will take on the role of Zack Faira Shinra SOLDIER who will find himself discovering its secrets.
There soundtrack in this case it has been completely remastered, also offering several changes for the combat system of the game. Not to mention the technical sector, completely overhauled in high definition. For further information and details on the game we refer you to our review.
