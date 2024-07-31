Good news for all JRPG fans, as Amazon Italy is offering Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion PlayStation 5 version on offer with a great 31% offallowing you to save almost 10 euros compared to the median price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII Reunion is available on offer on Amazon for only 19.99 eurosagainst the 28.90 euros of the median price seen recently. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.