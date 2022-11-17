Fifteen years after the original PlayStation Portable game was released, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion It features fully HD remastered graphics, a rearranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, and an updated combat system.

Square Enix has also unveiled an infographic showing the resolution and framerate of each version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion: Incredible 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X (63x more pixels than PSP) and up to 120fps on PC for an even smoother experience. You can find the system requirements to play on PC on the game’s official STEAM page.

Executive producer Yoshinori Kitase said: “This is much more than a remaster, it is a game that crosses generations and platforms. We are very proud of all the improvements our development team has been able to include in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.”

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be released on December 13, 2022 on PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.