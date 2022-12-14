Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII originally released for PSP and recently remastered for next-generation consoles. The remastered was critically acclaimed but Kotaku recently noticed a strange detail in some paintings in the game.

Indeed, it seems that at least three of the images used by Square Enix for the paintings in Crisis Core still have a photo agency watermark.

The person concerned is Getty Images, a photo agency holding over 80 million images and photographs used for commercial purposes. Normally an image’s watermark should disappear once the photo is purchased; this suggests that an inattentive employee may have uploaded the wrong image or googled a copyrighted photo without realizing the trademark.

Whatever the truth, Square Enix will surely soon take action by removing the offending images. Apart from this unpleasant but fun event Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion remains a very enjoyable game that is definitely worth playing if you are a fan of the series JRPGs. While waiting for updates on the matter, we just have to enjoy this fantastic gem from Square Enix. Here is our comparison with the original version of the game.