From now CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is finally available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

As you could read in our CRISIS CORE REUNION reviewit is a remaster with strengths and weaknesses of one of the most loved titles originally released on PSP, which tells the story of Zack Fair prior to FINAL FANTASY VII original, not related in any way to the REMAKE. Below we can see the launch trailer of the title.

The world needs a new hero – discover the legend of Zack Fair now!

Milan (13 December 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® has announced the highly anticipated remaster CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY® VII – REUNION is out today on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One console, Nintendo Switch™ and PC. Discover the stories of Zack, Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, Tifa and many more in this fully remastered version of the FINAL FANTASY VII spin-off.

Watch the launch trailer for CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION here

“Creating this highly anticipated remaster of CRISIS CORE has been a real pleasure”said executive producer Yoshinori Kitase. “Our passionate community has been asking us to release an updated version of CRISIS CORE for the latest generation platforms for years, and we are thrilled to finally be able to satisfy this request. We have rebuilt many elements of the game, and we hope that FINAL FANTASY fans new and old alike enjoy rediscovering Zack Fair’s story as much as we enjoyed developing CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION.”

Nearly fifteen years after the release of the PlayStation®Portable exclusive, CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION brings new life to the fascinating story of SOLDIER Zack Fair with fully HD remastered character graphics, UI and backgrounds, a rearranged soundtrack by original composer Takeharu Ishimoto, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese by some of the voice actors of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and an updated combat system, with the option to use limit skills and summons, as well as an improved OMD (Digital Mind Wave) system. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION retains the essence of the beloved PlayStation®Portable classic while utilizing modern technologies to create a more captivating, immersive and compelling gaming experience for fans and new players alike.

The story of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII and follows the adventures of Zack Fair, a young optimistic SOLDIER. When Zack and SOLDIER 1st Class Sephiroth team up to search for a missing SOLDIER, Genesis Rhapsodos, Zack will discover the hidden side of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters he is creating. After experiencing the betrayals and secrets firsthand, Zack will begin to doubt everything and everyone, and will have to act like a true hero to protect those he loves and defend the only thing he has left, his honor of him SOLDIER .

Additionally, the high-quality Zack action figure, otherwise only included in the Japanese Hero Edition of the game, is available exclusively on the SQUARE ENIX Store. Zack Fair (SOLDIER 2nd Class) Play Arts Kai Action Figure by CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION can be pre-ordered here: https://sqex.link/szo8

About FINAL FANTASY VII

After originally released in 1997 on the PlayStation®, FINAL FANTASY VII celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022. It is considered the pinnacle of the RPG video game genre. The original game was acclaimed for its epic story, unique characters, and cinematics that made the most of the latest technology of the time. Since then, it has sold more than 13.9 million copies worldwide, and continues to receive praise from critics and fans around the world. Its popularity has spawned various spin-offs, films and merchandise products.

The first title of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020, was praised by both critics and players around the world, earning more than 20 perfect votes from the media, and becoming the ‘”Editor’s Choice” by PlayStation®. With more than five million copies sold physically and digitally worldwide since its release, it has become the fastest-selling digital PlayStation® title in SQUARE ENIX history. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second title in the trilogy, is in development for the PlayStation®5.