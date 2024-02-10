The median price indicated by Amazon is €41.13. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion for PS5. The reported discount compared to the median price is 30%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the past returns

Nothing to see, continue on

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 and tells us the story of Zack, a character not present in the original chapter but who has become part of the new narrative of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a action role-playing game in which we can equip many different skills to fight enemies while exploring plot dungeons or dedicated to secondary missions. We'll be able to explore Midgar and many fan-favorite locations.

This version of the game obviously offers one revised graphics for modern consolesa remastered soundtrack, a new graphical interface and an enhanced combat system.