IGN USA has released a new video showing a comparison of the graphics of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7from 2007, and the graphics of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, from 2022. You can see the video just below.

Recall that the original Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 was released on PSP and, to date, hadn’t made it to other platforms. The graphical difference is obviously notable compared to the PS5 version of the game, used for this comparison by IGN USA.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion offers a completely recreated graphics: this is not a remake equal to that of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but it is still a matter of enormous steps forward, both in terms of polygons, light effects and more generally graphic quality and level of detail.

The improvements do not only touch the graphics, in any case: Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion also offers various changes to the combat system which has been modernized. For all the details, you can refer to our review, where we explained that “There was a moment when we put the DualSense down and we felt the need to dust off the PSP, slip the Crisis Core: Final UMD into it Fantasy VII and reload the last save, dated 2008. After starting a secondary mission, it took a few seconds to mature a simple conclusion: the Japanese developer has really done an extraordinary job with this Reunion, rejuvenating the gameplay and the technical sector of a title from fifteen years ago that at first glance doesn’t seem all that antiquated. Unfortunately Square Enix hasn’t managed to polish some angularities that Crisis Core carries in its DNA, but the quality of this edition is really very high, so we can’t do without to recommend it to those who have never played Crisis Core but fell in love with Final Fantasy VII and its Remake, and not necessarily in that order.”

Furthermore, we point out the international votes received by Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, on average very good.