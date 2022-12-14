Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion it hit the market after receiving positive reviews from the press. This is an excellent remastering job, but something must have escaped Square Enix: in the game there are at least three paintings that include a Getty Images watermark.

Getty Images is a photo agency that supplies images. It has an archive of over 80 million images and illustrations and it is not strange that they are also used in commercial products. The problem in this case is that non-purchased images were used in Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, therefore still with the “gettyimages” watermark printed on them.

You can see an example below, in aimage complete with a zoom that makes it easier to see the watermark in a Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion painting.

Watermark in a Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion painting

This has been noted by Kotaku who says there are at least three paintings in the game that include the watermark. The painting in the image above shows the Ludgate Circus in London, made by John Crowther.

The question now is: Square Enix Did they purchase the image without a watermark from Getty Images and there was simply an error uploading the file into the game, or did someone just google the images and didn’t notice there was a watermark?

We don’t know what happened in detail, but now that everything has emerged, Square Enix will probably correct the issue on the run.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.