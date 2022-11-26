There Trophy list of the PS5 and PS4 versions of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, popped up on the net ahead of time. Apparently those aiming for the Platinum trophy will have to sweat the proverbial seven shirts since it will be necessary to complete the game at the highest level of difficulty, complete all the side missions and many other activities that will take the counter even beyond 100 hours.

To avoid spoilers (even if minor) we do not report the list directly on our pages, but you can consult it if you wish on the PowerPyx portalat your own risk.

In total in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion there are 51 trophies. In addition to those that are obtained automatically by progressing through the story, there are some “missable”, or that can only be obtained in certain chapters by satisfying particular conditions.

It will also be necessary to complete the game on the Hard level, while the Trophies that will take the longest are those related to completing the gargantuan list of side missions: in the original there were 300 and we assume that the number will remain unchanged in this remastered version.

According to PowerPyx to get all the Trophies / achievements of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion are necessary between 70 and 100 hours. Those who are not interested in secondary missions and more can very well get to the end credits in much less time, about 15 – 20 hours.

We remind you that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch starting from December 13, 2022. Square Enix recently unveiled the resolution and framerate of the game for all platforms.