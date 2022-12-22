Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is the star of the new video analysis made by Digital Foundrywhich puts under the magnifying glass the excellent remaster of the classic Square Enix, originally released fifteen years ago on PSP.

Also in our review of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion we pointed out the remarkable ones improvements brought to the experience through the use of assets from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which completely redefine the aesthetics of the game.

The enhancement of the technical sector is such that it is evident in every single sequence, improving the geometries, the textures, the effects and everything that goes beyond the starting framework, which at the time of PSP represented a truly remarkable work and therefore he hasn’t felt the weight of the years that much.

On the front of resolutionbe PS5 that Xbox Series X adopt a dynamic solution that moves between 1800p and 2160p, while on Xbox Series S the game does not go beyond 1080p.

Finally, regarding the frame rateon current-generation platforms the target is 60fps and is held rock-solidly, with no dips or stutters, while on previous-generation systems Crisis Core runs at 30fps.