Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is the prequel to Final Fantasy 7. Its protagonist is Zack, a Shinra soldier. This chapter is also relevant to the events of FF7 Remake and the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
In terms of gameplay, it's a real-time action game: we can equip a series of Materia that allow us to use unique magic and attack moves. Zack will explore historical places in the saga and will allow us to see Sephirot's past and his transformation, before becoming the character we knew in Final Fantasy 7.
