Inflation, recession, war: the financial markets are more nervous than they have been for a long time. What are the key challenges and how well prepared are you for them?

Dhe Financial Stability Report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has never been a read that has given readers great pleasure. It always read about risks of all kinds: about possible new debt crises, about the problems of the banks and endangered emerging countries. The warning undertone of the six-monthly report is in the nature of things: anyone who is supposed to examine risks like the IMF experts will never be able to give the all-clear. Otherwise, in retrospect, it could suddenly mean that you did your job poorly.

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

What is new about the latest stability report that has just been published is not that all the crisis categories from banks to emerging countries were of course also included this time. No, it’s the feeling that we’ve never been so close to all the dangers that the IMF regularly warns about. A look at a few keywords from the introduction to the IMF report is sufficient: “The persistent inflation – a challenge that the global economy has not faced for decades”. “The slowdown in economic growth”, which has recently intensified. “The Extraordinary Uncertainty” Looking to the Future. And and and.