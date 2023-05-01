Crisis between Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio? This is what the Spanish media say

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have been in a relationship for 10 years.
Instagram: @sergioramos
The PSG player is not going through his best moment.
He psg has not been able to engage, despite having great players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and even the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.
Precisely, Ramos is not that he has done very well in his journey through the French squad in which he has had several problems.
not at home either
The defender has been, in recent days, the center of attention due to his relationship with Pilar Rubio, his wife, but everything indicates that they are not well.
Ramos did not attend a meeting with her in which, apparently, according to social networks, she had a great time.
The presenter dined at a chef’s restaurant Dabiz Muñoz, partner of Cristina Pedroche.
“I’m more of a Book Fair,” Rubio said at the event, which was promoting a new line of swimwear.
Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez On the Mamarazzis podcast, they warned that one of the reasons for the distance between Rubio and Ramos was her bad relationship with the soccer player’s family.
The communicators affirm that a person close to Ramos gives them information and that the relationship between Rubio and the defense’s entourage is not good.
