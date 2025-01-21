Alarm bells go off in the marriage of Justin and Hailey Bieber. The singer he would have stopped following his wife on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in the snow, as both have been posting days ago on said social network.

He unfollow from artist to model has spread like wildfire among her followers and It took a few minutes to go viral. In Spain, the journalist and tiktoker Abel Planelles was the first to break the news through a video published on his social profiles.

The news has gone around the world and has reached Justin Bieber himself. The Canadian has left in self defense through an Instagram story to deny the facts.

“Someone hacked into my account and unfollowed my wife. Something very strange is happening“, he acknowledged in the statement that he shared with his followers to clarify what happened.

Justin Bieber denies unfollowing Hailey on Instagram. JUSTINBIEBER / INSTAGRAM

The text has only been in your account for a few seconds, since it has subsequently been removed from your profile. Before Justin Bieber gave explanations about what happened, social networks have been filled with speculation about this movement related to his wife.





Although some fans of the singer have taken the opportunity to remember that the couple is on vacation spending some happy days in the snow, others have argued that the unfollow could be related to a marketing strategy and that it would have to do with the fact that the singer would be about to release new music.