‘Integrity violations’The board of the Party for the Animals is putting Esther Ouwehand aside as party leader due to alleged integrity violations. But according to Ouwehand, it revolves around a conflict with the same board and an argument with one board member in particular. That internal battle is now being fought openly.



There has been great unrest within the party about the decision to sideline Ouwehand. “Undeserved and highly antisocial,” says MP Christine Teunissen.

Party chairman Ruud van der Velden reported in a statement on Saturday that ‘several reports’ have been made about ‘violations of integrity’. The reports are investigated by an external committee.

But an internal letter from Ouwehand to the board shows that she was on a collision course with the same board because she believes that there was too little ‘internal development’, too little ‘professionalization’. Ultimately, this turned into a battle with one board member in particular. “Despite many different cries for help (…), things continue to go seriously wrong on those two important points.”

She felt that the board took a ‘negative attitude’. “That attitude translates into ignoring or even vilifying.”

Chairman Van der Velden previously told this site that the committee itself received reports about Ouwehand, just when it was compiling the list. “If you as a board know that these reports have been made, we do not think it is ethical to withhold that.”

Letter

However, Ouwehand’s letter also mentions conflicts about the party’s direction. For example, she was allegedly instructed to direct all faction leaders to the opposition after the municipal elections. She did not want this, but according to her the board did. “An unprecedentedly hard and false fight was started in my direction.”

Ouwehand even writes that the argument was part of the cause of her burnout in the autumn of 2022. According to her, ‘blatant lies’ were spread about her. A dispute ensued with ‘a board member’, but it was maintained in the board. See also Climate change | The number of rats in Finland may increase due to climate change

Ouwehand then asked by letter yesterday to remove people she ‘cannot trust’ from the board and the party, but this was followed by a complaint to her own address.

In a statement on messaging service “I find it difficult to separate one from the other.” She emphasizes that no integrity violation has been reported against her before. “I want to commit myself with heart and soul as party leader.”



Member of Parliament Christine Teunissen, who was in second place behind Ouwehand in the previous elections, calls it a shame that Esther is being put aside ‘via a bizarre statement’. “Esther has done nothing other than express her legitimate concerns in an internal letter about the lack of professionalization and poor manners within the party.”

Struggle with party leadership

Teunissen does not recognize herself in the image presented by the board, she writes on messaging service



Van der Velden does not want to comment on the nature of the reports, except that they relate to ‘integrity’. “Integrity is an important concept for our party. The job profile of the party leader even states that he must have integrity. I don’t want to say anything else about it, I don’t want to prejudge the investigation.” See also Animals | The walrus in Hamina's den weighs more than 1,000 kilograms and is 3-4 meters long - According to an expert, its situation looks hopeless

Big consequences

This summer, before the signals were received by the PvdD’s integrity secretary, the party had already expressed its intention to re-nominate Ouwehand as party leader, but has now backtracked. Next week the candidates committee will choose a new party leader.

The party board says it regrets that it had to make this decision. Van der Velden acknowledges that the decision could have major consequences in the run-up to the elections. In the 2021 elections, Ouwehand received 282,525 preferential votes, out of a total of 399,750.

The decision has ‘hit like a bombshell’ within the party, says the Hague Party for the Animals faction leader Robert Barker. “This is completely unannounced.” In his opinion, the board did not have to decide now to put Ouwehand aside. “I think someone is innocent until proven guilty. The board will be called to order about this at the conference.” The conference is on September 24.

According to Barker, it concerns a conflict ‘that has been going on for some time’ between the board and Ouwehand. “I think it is annoying that there was no conversation.”

Character assassination

The party also immediately criticized the course of events. The Pink youth department reacts ‘with dismay’ to the decision and says it supports ‘100 percent’ Ouwehand.



Natanja Vreugdenhil, councilor for the Party for the Animals in Amersfoort, speaks on messaging service ‘This is unpalatable. There is only one solution: the board must resign. It’s Congress’ turn!’ Leonie Gerritsen, councilor in The Hague, is also angry with X. ‘A board that makes such a decision without taking the members along at all is completely unsuitable.’ See also Djokovic Seeks Special Permission to Enter US, Says Brother

Only four days ago, Ouwehand ‘proudly’ presented the election manifesto of the Party for the Animals, where she shouted: “No more harmful emissions from large companies, otherwise we’ll quit.”

Grow

According to the latter polls the Party for the Animals can count on 7 to 10 seats in the coming elections. The party now has 6 seats and has been experiencing steady growth for years. Ouwehand (47) became a member of the House of Representatives in 2006. In 2018, she was party leader for the first time as a temporary successor to Marianne Thieme, but that change became permanent in 2019.

It is not the first time that politicians in The Hague have been confronted with such reports. Last year, then Volt MP Nilüfer Gündogan was accused of inappropriate behavior. Complaints were also received about former PvdA House Speaker Khadija Arib, also about inappropriate behavior. Both politicians had no insight into the reports and did not know what they were accused of. They also both fought against the accusations. Lawyer couple Geert-Jan and Carry Knoops are assisting both Gündogan and Arib. Last month, Arib demanded access to the allegations against her.

