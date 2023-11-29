Crisis at the border between Russia and Finland: ‘Putin is playing a lurid game with people’s lives’

Finland has closed its border with Russia due to the flow of migrants from that country. All nine border posts are closed. The Finns accuse the Russians of deliberately initiating a flow of refugees towards Europe. Moscow believes that Europe poses an additional threat. Defense expert Patrick Bolder: “Putin will get his way anyway.”
