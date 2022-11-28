A true landslide at Juventus. The entire board of directors decided to resign on Monday evening, the club itself announced. It is the result of an investigation into financial fraud at the Italian top club. This concerns an amount of 115 million euros in fictitious valuations of players.

It has been storming at Juventus for a while. Not only are the sporting results disappointing, there is also an investigation into forgery and fraud. The court of Turin suspects the ‘Old Lady’ of having cheated with the accounts in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Andrea Agnelli, who had been chairman since May 2010, and vice-chairman Pavel Nedved tendered their resignations on Monday evening as a result. Director Maurizio Arrivabene has been asked to stay on to handle current affairs until a new board of directors is appointed.

Under Agnelli, Juventus won nine consecutive national titles, a record in Serie A. In the last two years, however, the club only finished fourth in Serie A and this season it did not even survive the group stage of the Champions League. In the competition, the 36-time champion of Italy is ten points behind leader Napoli. See also France: Emmanuel Macron confirms his confidence in Elisabeth Borne

