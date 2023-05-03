There has been unrest about the atmosphere on the work floor in the corps of commando troops. It would be unsafe, the commandos complain. The army is having an investigation carried out into what exactly is going on. The commander of the elite unit from Roosendaal is temporarily at home.

The unrest is said to have partly arisen after one of the soldiers was arrested for drug and arms trafficking in the Ridouan Taghi case. The military would be dissatisfied with the way the commander has behaved in this case, confirms his ex-lawyer Michael Ruperti of the suspect commando Sil A. ,,This will not be the only thing, but it is certainly one of the subjects who has unleashed what was necessary.”

The army does not want to comment on what exactly is going on. But spokesperson Sjaak van Elten confirms that signals have been received that there is 'possible an unsafe working atmosphere'. "We always take such signals seriously at the army, because our people must be able to count on a safe working atmosphere."

According to the spokesman, an investigation is underway that is being carried out by someone who is supported by all soldiers of the elite corps. According to the spokesperson, it has been decided in consultation with the commander that he will await the investigation at home.

Dissatisfaction

The soldier who was arrested for drug and arms trafficking came into the picture when the detectives unraveled the network of the alleged top criminal Ridouan Taghi. Sil A. had contact with a criminal contact of Taghi from Suriname, Gregory F.

According to former lawyer Michael Ruperti of Sil A., the attitude of the commander in this case has caused bad blood within the corps. ,,He has never approached my client to ask what exactly he is suspected of. In the meantime, he does make an incriminating statement to the Marechaussee, but what he said in it later turned out to be much more nuanced."

According to Ruperti, the commander had also passed judgment in other integrity investigations, while it later turned out to be otherwise.

According to Ruperti, there is also dissatisfaction with the way A. was treated when an award was presented to him. A. was to receive it together with five others for a military operation in Afghanistan, but the ceremony had been moved and was now held, exactly on the day A. had to appear in court.

It is unclear when the internal investigation will be completed.



