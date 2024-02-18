Last season everything worked out well on the final day, but Bayern Munich seems to have forgotten about a twelfth consecutive national title in February. When visiting VfL Bochum, the team of troubled coach Thomas Tuchel lost 3-2. The gap with leader Bayer Leverkusen has increased to eight points. The problems are piling up and there is a crisis meeting in Bavaria after three defeats in a row.

