AC Milan is not going through its best moment. After adding two consecutive defeats in Serie A (the last against Inter 0-3 with a double from Lautaro Martínez), the team rossoneri he lost the leadership of the general table and gave up the position to his eternal rival. Marking second with a difference of 4 points and 14 dates from the end of the championship, it is not surprising that personalities like Silvio Berlusconi start throwing darts at figures and even the entity itself.

And it is that today the discomfort of the honorary president of AC Milan and former Prime Minister of Italy became known who after learning of the club’s decision to allow him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic participate as a guest jury at the San Remo Festival, exploded against the club and had a word or two for the Swedish striker.

“I can’t get into this dynamic of internal team decisions. Obviously Ibra needed to rest, because without that possibility I could not understand how Milan could have accepted such a request.“Berlusconi commented – disgusted – in an interview with Milan-news.

What Berlusconi refers to is that AC Milan decided to give him a break from training with the club, so that he recovers from the last meetings where he did not present his best form. With 39 years old and in his second adventure wearing the “rossoneri” shirt, the entity’s decision to take care of its top scorer (14 goals in 13 games played) so far this 2020-21 season is understandable.

Despite being separated from his teammates -and training- during his participation as a jury, Ibrahimovic will have a physical trainer who will prepare him for his next commitments with the team, which will be on March 3 against Udinese and on March 7 against Hellas Verona.

The San Remo Festival is a musical event that is responsible for choosing the “best singer in all of Italy”. With 70 editions to its credit (the first in 1951), the show takes place at the Ariston Theater in San Remo (Liguria) and lasts from February 2 to February 6.

It is worth remembering that the last time AC Milan was among the top three teams in Serie A, it was in the 2011-12 season. The “rossoneri” were only 4 units behind Juventus, leader and champion of that year (84 points). Due to things in life, that was the last year of Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the entity. Due to this, it is understandable the concern of Berlusconi and the fans of the Italian box, who do not raise a ScudettoSince 2011.