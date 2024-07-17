It seems that the Chelsea will never have peace. The English football club opened “disciplinary proceedings” against the Argentine midfielder on Wednesday Enzo Fernandez for the racist chant he and other Argentine teammates chanted against the French national football team players.

The team of the Premier League came under pressure to open the procedure after a group of French players at the club, such as Fofana, Disasi and Nkunku, they will raise their voice against their own partner.

The rivalry between Argentina and France became more noticeable in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo:Georgi Licovski. Efe

“The song includes some very offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I am against discrimination in all its forms and I apologize for having been carried away by the euphoria of the celebrations of the America Cup“That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my convictions or my character,” he said. Fofana.

Chelsea speaks out

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apologies and will use this opportunity to raise awareness. The club has launched an internal disciplinary procedure,” the London club said in a statement on Wednesday.

It all started with a series of videos of Argentina’s players celebrating the Copa America title with racist chants and that the French Football Federation (FFF) filed a complaint on Tuesday and took the case to FIFA.

The Argentine National Team won the 2024 Copa América. Photo:EFE

The full version had been sung by Argentine fans in a live television broadcast during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which the Albiceleste beat France on penalties. Phrases such as “they play in France but they are all from Angola”, and of Kylian Mbappé it is said that “his mother is Nigerian, and his father is Cameroonian, but his nationality is French”.

French football officials wrote to the Argentine federation and went to the Fifareserving other actions. “Given the seriousness of the demonstrations, which are contrary to the values ​​of sport and Human Rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly question his Argentine counterpart (AFA) and the Fifaand file a complaint with the courts for offensive words of a racial and discriminatory nature,” the FFF statement said.

FIFA announced on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into racist chants by Argentine players against the French national team during celebrations on the team bus following their victory in the Copa America.

Lautaro and Dibu celebrating after winning the 2024 Copa América. Photo:EFE

