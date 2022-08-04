How bad is the departure of this duo for 3FM?

To be fair, the expectations that 3FM had of Frank van der Lende and Sander Hoogendoorn when they were appointed have never been met, says Jan Westerhof, director of NPO Radio between 2007 and 2017. They had to fill the gap that big DJs like Giel Beelen and Gerard Ekdom left behind. “Their departure will not harm the listening figures that much. The transmitter is already on the bottom.