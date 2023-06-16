Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crisis areas | Mali demands the UN withdraw the peacekeeping forces from the country immediately

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Crisis areas | Mali demands the UN withdraw the peacekeeping forces from the country immediately

According to Mali, the peacekeepers have failed to respond to its security challenges.

of West Africa Mali has demanded the UN withdraw the peacekeeping forces from the country immediately.

The military junta leading Mali already expelled the head of the human rights division of the UN peacekeeping operation Minusma from the country.

On Friday, Mali’s foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the country wants the peacekeeping forces to leave the country completely, because the country believes that they have failed to respond to its security challenges.

However, Diop said that Mali still wants to cooperate with the UN in the matter. He still rejected all the changes proposed by the UN Secretary General to the mandate of the peacekeeping forces in Mali.

The former French colony has previously also demanded that French troops leave Mali.

#Crisis #areas #Mali #demands #withdraw #peacekeeping #forces #country #immediately

See also  Will Russia remain in the project until 2028?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Will he return to the Yaipén Brothers? Ángelo Fukuy gives a forceful response and premieres a new song

Will he return to the Yaipén Brothers? Ángelo Fukuy gives a forceful response and premieres a new song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result