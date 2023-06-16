Crisis areas | Mali demands the UN withdraw the peacekeeping forces from the country immediately

According to Mali, the peacekeepers have failed to respond to its security challenges.

of West Africa Mali has demanded the UN withdraw the peacekeeping forces from the country immediately.

The military junta leading Mali already expelled the head of the human rights division of the UN peacekeeping operation Minusma from the country.

On Friday, Mali’s foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop said that the country wants the peacekeeping forces to leave the country completely, because the country believes that they have failed to respond to its security challenges.

However, Diop said that Mali still wants to cooperate with the UN in the matter. He still rejected all the changes proposed by the UN Secretary General to the mandate of the peacekeeping forces in Mali.

The former French colony has previously also demanded that French troops leave Mali.