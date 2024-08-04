Genoa – Eighty-seven companies are ready to invest, thanks to the regional incentives of the Pr Fesr 2021-2027, 48.2 million euros for the productive and employment development of the 59 Ligurian municipalities recognised within the ‘Complex and non-complex industrial crisis areas’, with the provision of 501 new jobs.

In particular, 35 funding requests were presented in the Complex Industrial Crisis Area of ​​Savona (21 municipalities involved), against a requested regional contribution of over 22 million euros; 52 were presented by companies in the Non-Complex Industrial Crisis Areas (22 municipalities in the Genoa area, 11 in the Imperia area and 5 in the La Spezia area), for a total of over 25.7 million requested.

This is the outcome of the two announcements from 30 million euros, respectively 15 million each, at the closing of the submission deadline on the ‘Bandi On Line’ portal of Filse. In case of admissibility, the micro, small and medium-sized companies that have requested the facilitation will be able to access a subsidized rate loan (1.5% per year) to cover 75% of the investment presented and a non-repayable part that can reach 25% of the eligible costs of the project (for investments exceeding 200 thousand euros).

In detail of the 87 questions submitted to the new call for proposals of the ERDF 2021-2027: 35 concern the Complex Industrial Crisis Area of ​​the Savonawith 195 permanent jobs expected (156 new hires, 39 from fixed-term to permanent) and 22.4 million euros of declared investments. In the Non-Complex Industrial Crisis Areas, however, there are 31 Genoese businesses who applied, declaring investments of 13.9 million euros and the forecast of 175 new jobs. In I break 8.4 million euros of investments declared by the 15 companies that requested regional incentives, with the prospect of 102 hirings.

In the province of Imperiathe 6 companies that participated in the measure, with a budgeted investment of 3.4 million, could generate up to 29 new permanent jobs.

Regional Councillor for Economic Development Alessio Piana: “The Liguria Region confirms its commitment to safeguarding and developing areas that have suffered a heavy de-industrialization. Thanks to this measure, in fact, we not only support the entrepreneurial fabric but we give a boost to employment in these territories: if all 87 applications were to be admissible, and were consequently financed by the institution, we would have been able to stimulate 501 new hires in Liguria. A confirmation of what this council has done with the 2014-2020 ERDF programming and which has already allowed the creation, with similar measures, of 559 jobs in these areas”.