Step back to Singapore

After a honeymoon that lasted more than half a season between Fernando Alonso and theAston Martin, with six podiums achieved in the first eight races, many watching the Singapore GP had the impression that the idyll between the parties had broken. The Asturian driver, frustrated by the lack of competitiveness of his AMR23 on a theoretically friendly track like that of Marina Bay, had indulged in some of his ‘famous’ polemical radio teams. In particular, he had made the news for having defined the car as “undriveable” at some point during the Grand Prix.

AMR23 damaged

In the press conference to present the Suzuka weekend, however, Alonso’s attitude, as well as his mood, seemed decidedly different. In fact, in the days that separated the Singapore race from the Suzuka track, the team discovered that the two-time world champion’s car had suffered significant damage to the left front suspension. These problems had caused aerodynamic disturbances which certainly had a significant impact on the performance of the #14 car at Marina Bay.

The problem “It definitely didn’t help” said Alonso speaking to journalists. “We know how much it affected us. We won’t share that information, but it was significant. Now I’m a little less worried about Singapore’s performance after hearing about the damage we had. The pace we had in the race wasn’t real“, he added. The former representative of Renault, Ferrari and McLaren then wanted it dispel the apparent clouds over his relationship with the Silverstone teamreiterating that he fits in very well with the team owned by Lawrence Stroll.

Confidence in the project

“I am extremely satisfied with the project – declared Alonso – even in difficult races like Singapore or Monza, all our debriefings, all our meetings with the factory, are very productive. It is on these weekends that we learn the most. The steps we plan for the future, or for next year when we show up at those races, are huge. I have never seen such scope in terms of the ideas and things that we have put on the table, the motivation that the team has to become a top team, the resources and the determination are exceptional. I’m very happy“, concluded the Iberian.