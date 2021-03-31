A.Even before the corona pandemic, flight operations were not too lively at numerous regional airports. The aviation crisis has temporarily lost almost all passenger flights with larger jets in some of the seats. Now the federal government is also jumping into the smaller squares, which are often criticized. After the federal and state governments agreed on a support package of 800 million euros for the larger airports in February, the federal cabinet launched a change in the law on Wednesday that should also reduce costs for the smaller squares.

Regarding the airport package in February, regional airports such as Paderborn, Friedrichshafen, Memmingen or Rostock were left empty-handed, as they were not granted a central function for international connections to Germany. The relief of the regional locations is small compared to the help for large places. Specifically, costs for air traffic control, i.e. for the services of air traffic controllers, are to be relieved of them.

This provides for a formulation aid decided by the government for a draft to be introduced by the coalition of the Union and the SPD to amend the Air Transport Act. According to the cabinet proposal, 20 million euros are earmarked for this in the federal budget for 2021, and a further 50 million euros for each of the years 2022 to 2025.

Association sees distortion of competition corrected

Strictly speaking, this project is not just about corona aid. Rather, a different treatment between small and large airports will be ended, which was already under discussion before the pandemic, but was most recently included in the Corona aid decision for local aviation.

In contrast to major airports, regional squares initially have to bear the costs for pilotage services on arrival and departure themselves; it is often not possible to pass these expenses on to airlines via fees. In some places, this was the main reason why the step towards profitability failed.

Ralph Beisel, General Manager of the Airport Association ADV, called the decision on air traffic control costs “an important correction of a European distortion of competition”. In other EU countries, these costs at regional airports have long been borne by the public sector. With the cabinet decision, “the important role that these airports play in providing the necessary transport links for the regions and in strengthening economic power” will now be recognized.

Regional airports have been the subject of criticism for years because there is little traffic there and operations are in deficit for the often municipal shareholders. Most recently, Friedrichshafen Airport was involved in protective shield proceedings, and Paderborn Airport in insolvency under self-administration. According to the will of the EU, no further operating aid may be granted from 2024 onwards. Measured against the course of business before the pandemic, the decision on air traffic controller costs is therefore linked to the question of the continued existence of some locations.

In February the federal and state governments agreed to relieve the twelve largest airports of the so-called reserve costs for the first half of 2020. These are the costs that were incurred to maintain operations, even though they were not able to cover costs during the first lockdown. The federal government is helping the airports in which it has a stake, i.e. Berlin, Munich and Cologne, with 400 million euros through equity, grants and loans. 200 million euros have been pledged to other larger airports in which the state has a stake through states and municipalities, provided that the states participate in the same amount.