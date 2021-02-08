A “territorial recovery plan” at 1.4 billion euros: this is what Anne Hidalgo announces for the capital in an interview with Echoes. This Monday, February 8, it brought together economic actors, including Medef, CPME, CCI, BPI, Caisse des Dépôts, but also unions and the Minister of Public Accounts, Olivier Dussopt. The mayor of Paris has also made the government face up to its responsibilities. “If the State could contribute as much, we would change the situation”, she said in particular, highlighting the change in dogma on the 3% deficit of States at European level. Anne Hidalgo notably emphasized the 15.7% increase in the number of unemployed in the capital, while 40,000 jobs have disappeared since the start of the crisis. After the first confinement, the City of Paris had already voted 200 million euros in emergency measures, in addition to state aid. D. C.