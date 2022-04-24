Crises Tolerance also includes the mental side – HS shows live panel discussion on the role of culture in security of supply on Tuesday

Cultural capital is part of critical infrastructure. Culture can also strengthen mental resilience.

24.4. 15:00

Finland security of supply and culture are less likely to be part of the same sentence. Instead, security of supply reminds many people of, for example, face masks and a corona pandemic, says the CEO of the Security of Supply Center. Janne Känkänen.

However, the image is a stub.

“The Security of Supply Center is mainly responsible for material crisis resilience, but resilience also includes the mental side. How can Finland as a country accept various crises and cope with and recover from them? ”

It is about resilience, ie mental resilience and flexibility, which can also be influenced through culture and the arts.

This view are Känkänen and the artistic director of the Finnish National Opera Lilli Paasikivi.

In 2016, Paasikivi participated in a national defense course organized by the Finnish Defense Forces. Persons who are nationally important in terms of overall safety will be selected for the course.

At that time, Paasikivi began to think about the role that cultural actors could play in possible crisis situations today. The idea set in motion long before there was any knowledge of a corona pandemic or a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“What is the spirit of the Winter War that carries Finland in times of crisis today? Is the role of the cultural field in the crisis to be just the singers in the back room of the bomb room or something else? ” Paasikivi ponders.

Ukraine the situation has shown the importance of culture in crisis situations.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces have emerged. Ukraine is an independent nation with its own language, literature and art, ”says Paasikivi.

According to Paasikivi, art has always been a key tool for international peer communication for Finns, as well as part of collective self-understanding and national identity. Therefore, art is also an integral part of national self-esteem, resilience and security.

According to Lilli Paasikivi, international dialogue is critical for the development and understanding of culture.

In Finland during the war, entertainment troops toured the front to elevate general morale and fighting spirit. Entertainment groups included a wide range of cultural professionals, from circus artists to musicians.

Today, however, the potential of culture to deal with crisis situations is much wider.

Ukraine has won the sympathy of the world. President Volodymyr Zelensky the background as an actor is probably helpful in communication.

In Finland, the cultural field has reacted with various efforts to give its support to the country. Yle’s Help to Ukraine charity concert raised more than six million euros.

Smaller gestures also confirm who is on the side of the war. For example, Facebook Songs for Ukraine Ukrainian songs and various musical statements on the war are distributed.

“There are a few great examples of how a cultural field can work,” says Paasikivi.

Culture and there is another essential part of the relationship between security of supply that has been highlighted by the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“It is conceivable that cultural capital is also part of the critical infrastructure in its own way,” says Känkänen.

Infrastructure is not just about protecting works of art or architecture in bombings, it is also about preserving cultural capital more broadly.

The war in Ukraine has already begun to reflect internationally on how to support the Ukrainian art field. Foreign organizations have invited Ukrainian dancers and singers to rehearse with them and provided facilities for their use.

Preserving cultural capital has also been topical in Finland.

Due to the pandemic, the activities of the cultural field in Finland were severely restricted for a couple of years, and musicians, actors or dancers, for example, did not have the opportunity to perform or practice as before.

If there are not even training facilities or opportunities to practice, the cultural capital and the professionalism of the artists will inevitably begin to deteriorate.

According to Janne Känkänen, all kinds of art, both high and low, can affect the community’s spiritual resilience to the crisis.

Pandemian At the beginning, the Finns accepted the various restrictions – also those concerning the cultural field – relatively unanimously, Känkänen estimates.

However, as the crisis dragged on, the need for restrictions began to be questioned, as the blow to business in the cultural field was severe.

Indeed, crises challenge society’s ability to work together.

“If there is not enough common value and experience base, then the community is weak,” says Känkänen.

Winter War talking about spirit, crisis preparedness, and community values ​​may create connotations of some kind of unified culture or nationalism. According to Paasikivi and Känkänen, it is by no means a longing for the past.

Today, on the other hand, it is a recognition of Finland’s diverse art field, where everyone can find a culture that is relevant, valuable and brings intellectual resources.

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet, Music Finland and the Huoltovarmuuskeskus will hold a panel discussion on the role of culture in security of supply on Tuesday 26 April at 2 p.m. Helsingin Sanomat shows the conversation live. The author is involved in the discussion Juha Itkonendirector Aku LouhimiesDirector of Svenska Teatern Joachim ThibblinExecutive Director of Music Finland Kaisa RönkköMember of Parliament Bella ForsgrénRector of MPKK Mika KalliomaaJanne Känkänen and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Education and Culture Anita Lehikoinen. The discussion was moderated by Lilli Paasikivi.